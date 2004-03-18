advertisement
Project Objects

By Heath Row

I just came across a magazine named Projects@Work. With plans to launch an expanded online version next month, the periodical currently focuses on business and technology solutions for project management. The current issue contains articles on agile software development, training, leadership, and strategic planning. Only back issues dating to January 2003 are available online. It’ll be interested to see what the expanded content offering brings!

