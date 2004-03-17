advertisement
Card Sharks IV

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In response to an entry earlier this month, FC Now reader JB mentioned EGO Cards, the “new way to network.”

Similar to Cubicle Cards and Nieuwe Garde’s new-school take on business cards, EGO lets you write and design your own workplace training cards. While the price point is higher — $1,100 for 1,000 cards — EGO adds the ability to network online with other card holders — “members.” Members can also make their own EGO Web sites. We’ll see how far the viral marketing approach takes this networking organization rooted in selling business cards. It’s an intriguing concept.

