Card Sharks IV

Similar to Cubicle Cards and Nieuwe Garde’s new-school take on business cards, EGO lets you write and design your own workplace training cards. While the price point is higher — $1,100 for 1,000 cards — EGO adds the ability to network online with other card holders — “members.” Members can also make their own EGO Web sites. We’ll see how far the viral marketing approach takes this networking organization rooted in selling business cards. It’s an intriguing concept.