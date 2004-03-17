advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Money Matters

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The full text of a new anthology published by the Cato Institute is now available online. The Future of Money in the Information Age includes essays and articles by Alan Greenspan and a host of other economic thinkers, theorists, and practitioners addressing domains of trust and monetary innovation.

The text might be a useful parallel read to 10 Things You Always Wanted to Know About Money, Your Money and Your Life, Money Therapy 101, and Money: Is That What You Want? But if you only revisit one Fast Company piece on the topic, be sure to read Jacob Needleman’s take on Money and the Meaning of Life.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life