Money Matters

The full text of a new anthology published by the Cato Institute is now available online. The Future of Money in the Information Age includes essays and articles by Alan Greenspan and a host of other economic thinkers, theorists, and practitioners addressing domains of trust and monetary innovation.
The text might be a useful parallel read to 10 Things You Always Wanted to Know About Money, Your Money and Your Life, Money Therapy 101, and Money: Is That What You Want? But if you only revisit one Fast Company piece on the topic, be sure to read Jacob Needleman’s take on Money and the Meaning of Life.