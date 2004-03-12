Transparency in the UK?

More accurately, Ireland. Donal O’Connor, a senior partner with PriceWaterhouseCoopers told a local Chamber of Commerce group that businesses should “tell it as it is” and cop to the fact that mistakes are a daily element of business life.
Rather than covering up, companies should encourage employees to feel confidence in bringing problems to their attention, and this required the fostering of trust between bosses and staff.
A fitting indicator that the topics and themes we’ve been discussing this week aren’t solely an American phenomenon!