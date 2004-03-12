Work Town, Life Town

Last week, Heath compared two magazines’ lists of best towns for doing business in America. Another city list that’s just as valuable, perhaps, is Mercer Human Resource Consulting’s world-wide quality of life survey, also released last week. The survey names Zurich and Geneva as the top quality of life spots in the world (little surprise there), and there’s not a U.S. city among the top 10, which are all in Western Europe except for Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranking U.S. city? Honolulu, coming in at number 24. The survey also ranks the worst city on the quality of life scale, Baghdad (little surprise there, either).