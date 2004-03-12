Work Town, Life Town

Last week, Heath compared two magazines’ lists of best towns for doing business in America. Another city list that’s just as valuable, perhaps, is Mercer Human Resource Consulting’s world-wide quality of life survey, also released last week. The survey names Zurich and Geneva as the top quality of life spots in the world (little surprise there), and there’s not a U.S. city among the top 10, which are all in Western Europe except for Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranking U.S. city? Honolulu, coming in at number 24. The survey also ranks the worst city on the quality of life scale, Baghdad (little surprise there, either).
The survey emphasizes how important it is for companies to “actively monitor quality of living to make sure their current policies and practices are in line with changing conditions.” They were talking about terrorism and civil unrest, but they could have gone further. Quality of life–even in areas that aren’t war zones–can certainly affect how happy employees are and how well business gets done.