Guest Hosts: The Transparency Edge II

Barbara and Elizabeth will continue to contribute to FC Now for the rest of the day — their stint as guest hosts isn’t over yet! — but I wanted to offer my thanks and appreciation for sharing their experiences and insights this week. I’ve created a category for this week’s discussion so FC Now readers can easily access their entries and ideas. You can access all of the categories on the left-hand side of this page.

In about an hour, I’m going to leave for Austin, Texas, where I’ll be covering — and confblogging — South by Southwest Interactive. The scheduled speakers and panel discussions will offer lots of ideas for FC Now readers, including looks at the open spectrum revolution, design for innovation, Google’s innovation strategy, building buzz online, urban tribes, and social networking.

All here, Saturday through Tuesday, in FC Now.