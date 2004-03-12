Introducing: The Support Economy

In the next week or so, we’ll formally launch a new online discussion group focusing on the work of Shoshana Zuboff, a Fast Company columnist.

“The Support Economy: Voices for Change” will address distributed capitalism and a new commerce that honors the complexity and uniqueness of our lives today. Shoshana will help facilitate the discussion, and we’re also offering a related series of Meetup events that will enable participants to meet up where they live and plan physical events. The first event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24.

Readers of FC Now can take a sneak peek at the online discussion group — it’s not linked into the rest of fastcompany.com yet — and have an early opportunity to sign up for the mailing list, as well.

Answer the call to action. Add your voice. Change the world.