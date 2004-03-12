The Nine Faces of Leadership

One of the earlier stories I wrote for Fast Company considered nine qualities that FedEx uses to gauge potential leaders.
- Charisma
- Individual consideration
- Intellectual stimulation
- Courage
- Dependability
- Flexibility
- Integrity
- Judgment
- Respect for others
Let’s compare that to the nine characteristics, qualities, and skills highlighted by Barbara and Elizabeth in their book.
- Be overwhelmingly honest
- Gather intelligence
- Compose yourself
- Let your guard down
- Promises made, promises broken
- Deliver bad news, and do it well
- Get ahead, say you’re sorry
- Watch your mouth
- Don’t hold your applause
Barbara suggests that honesty is the most important quality. What do you think? How do the lists compare? What would you add — or remove to your own list?