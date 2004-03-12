The Nine Faces of Leadership

One of the earlier stories I wrote for Fast Company considered nine qualities that FedEx uses to gauge potential leaders.

Charisma

Individual consideration

Intellectual stimulation

Courage

Dependability

Flexibility

Integrity

Judgment

Respect for others

Let’s compare that to the nine characteristics, qualities, and skills highlighted by Barbara and Elizabeth in their book.

Be overwhelmingly honest

Gather intelligence

Compose yourself

Let your guard down

Promises made, promises broken

Deliver bad news, and do it well

Get ahead, say you’re sorry

Watch your mouth

Don’t hold your applause

Barbara suggests that honesty is the most important quality. What do you think? How do the lists compare? What would you add — or remove to your own list?