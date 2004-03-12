advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Nine Faces of Leadership

By Heath Row1 minute Read

One of the earlier stories I wrote for Fast Company considered nine qualities that FedEx uses to gauge potential leaders.

  • Charisma
  • Individual consideration
  • Intellectual stimulation
  • Courage
  • Dependability
  • Flexibility
  • Integrity
  • Judgment
  • Respect for others

Let’s compare that to the nine characteristics, qualities, and skills highlighted by Barbara and Elizabeth in their book.

  • Be overwhelmingly honest
  • Gather intelligence
  • Compose yourself
  • Let your guard down
  • Promises made, promises broken
  • Deliver bad news, and do it well
  • Get ahead, say you’re sorry
  • Watch your mouth
  • Don’t hold your applause

Barbara suggests that honesty is the most important quality. What do you think? How do the lists compare? What would you add — or remove to your own list?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life