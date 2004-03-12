Card Sharks III

Last fall, I posted an entry about Cubicle Cards, a new approach to the workaday business card. This morning, a member of the Amsterdam Company of Friends group turned me onto another global effort in the same direction.

Nieuwe Garde is a network of young creatives, and they just began offering what they call “trading cards.” People can order 175 cards for 9 euros (plus postage), and you can design your card online by entering your name, title, email address — and uploading a photo. I just created a card for myself. We’ll see if they’ll ship to the States!