Trump’d: Wisdom From That Other Guy at the Table…

By Alison Overholt1 minute Read

Ok, one last deconstruction of tonight’s Apprentice episode. In the boardroom showdown between Troy and Heidi, Trump’s henchman made a fascinating comment on the subject of how to be a ‘real’ leader when one must fire a colleague:

“If you think someone should go, they go — and you don’t have to explain why. Explaining only makes you weaker as a leader.”

All I could think was, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Maybe in a select few instances an employee will do something so egregious that an unexplained firing is acceptable (or necessary). But in the vast majority of situations, a leader who communicates clearly, articulating her reasoning for a controversial action, can only strengthen her position of leadership.

