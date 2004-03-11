Trump’d: Wisdom From That Other Guy at the Table…

Ok, one last deconstruction of tonight’s Apprentice episode . In the boardroom showdown between Troy and Heidi, Trump’s henchman made a fascinating comment on the subject of how to be a ‘real’ leader when one must fire a colleague:

“If you think someone should go, they go — and you don’t have to explain why. Explaining only makes you weaker as a leader.”

All I could think was, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Maybe in a select few instances an employee will do something so egregious that an unexplained firing is acceptable (or necessary). But in the vast majority of situations, a leader who communicates clearly, articulating her reasoning for a controversial action, can only strengthen her position of leadership.