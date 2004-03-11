Introducing: Road Scholar

On this coming Monday, we’ll formally launch a new online resource center called Road Scholar. With the help of Donna Williams, author of the Business Travel Almanac, we’ll be offering a weekly newsletter featuring the best tactics, tips, and tools for the intelligent business traveler. Readers of FC Now can take a sneak peek at Road Scholar — it’s not linked into the rest of fastcompany.com yet — and have an early opportunity to sign up for the email notification, as well.