The Titleist

FC Now reader Judy Mackey emailed the following question this afternoon, and I thought other readers might be able to help:
I have to provide a job description and job title which integrates Marketing, Advertising Sales, Training, Bank Branch Operations/Administration. Obviously this is the banking industry which is rife with job titles and functional descriptions which are internally driven and not customer-driven. It’s a unique opportunity and challenge. Any help on title which links all the functions and a few tips and headings on the job description?
Any ideas? Add a comment, and let’s see what we come up with!