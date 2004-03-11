The Test of Transparency

In Harriet Rubin’s column this month, Sam Christensen (“the hot go-to guy on power today”) says: “The most charismatic thing about people now is public self-disclosure. It’s people who say, ‘I’m willing to take the risk of being entirely myself in front of you.'”

Self-disclosure is a big part of transparency and crucial to building trust. People can’t trust you if they don’t have a sense of who you are exactly. That’s why the old-schoolers who have hung on to the attitude of “I keep my personal and professional lives separate, thank you” may not have particularly stellar work relationships. They’re not being personally transparent.

