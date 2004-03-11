More News on That Supposed Job Boom…

Just got a press release from the consulting firm Accenture , announcing the results of a global survey of 954 executives: Apparently 83 percent of US companies plan to start hiring again in the next 3 months. 22 percent are already actively recruiting.

Though more than half of employees say they’d stick with their current jobs, Accenture predicts that people will change their tune if attractive opportunities and sweet salaries come their way.

So: Are we at the end of the jobless recovery, and on the verge of another war for talent? Or is this just wishful thinking — a nostalgia for the glory days of Free Agent Nation? I’m curious to hear what it looks like from the frontlines of corporate America…what kinds of rumblings are you hearing around your workplaces?