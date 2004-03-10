Bosses Who Don’t Handle Poor Performers

So you’re sick of carrying Susie’s weight and you’re even more fed up with your boss turning his cheek….
In chapter seven of our book — “Deliver Bad News, and Do It Well” — we include the following list of “Eleven Things We Tell Ourselves to Avoid Giving Bad News.”
- I don’t think she can handle it.
- I’ll hurt his feelings.
- She will get emotional.
- He will get defensive.
- I’m sure that she already knows.
- He should already know.
- She will think that I’m singling her out.
- It’s only my opinion.
- He will think that I do not like him.
- It will ruin our relationship.
- The situation may take care of itself.
Any of these sound familiar?