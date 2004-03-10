Take Three Different Personality Tests, Say Hello to Three Different Personalities

So you want to know if you’ve got the killer instincts of a true leader? Try taking three personality tests to figure it out and you’re likely to be faced with results showing three very different people. Or so says Jared Sandberg in his “Cubicle Culture” column from today’s Wall Street Journal (registration required).

He offered himself up as a test subject and was characterized as everything from “sympathetic and unselfish” to “demanding, egotistical, nervy, aggressive, abrasive.” The single thing the tests did seem to indicate, somewhat to Sanberg’s chagrin, was that he ain’t trading up from a cublicle to an executive suite anytime soon. It’s worth a read if you get the chance.