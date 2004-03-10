Predictive Professions

City & Guilds, a “vocational awarding body” in the UK, recently issued a forecast of what careers and professions will wax and wane between now and 2010 — and beyond. While the list of hot jobs for 2004-2010 is interesting, the post-2010 list — and accompanying analysis — is even more intriguing. The 2K10 top 10:
- Nanotechnologists
- Ubicomp technologists
- Bioinformatics specialists
- Fuel cell technologists
- Time consultancy and tasking
- Longevity consultants
- Personal dieticians and trainers
- Fun employees
- Global matchmakers
- Webucation architects