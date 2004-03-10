advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Predictive Professions

By Heath Row1 minute Read

City & Guilds, a “vocational awarding body” in the UK, recently issued a forecast of what careers and professions will wax and wane between now and 2010 — and beyond. While the list of hot jobs for 2004-2010 is interesting, the post-2010 list — and accompanying analysis — is even more intriguing. The 2K10 top 10:

  • Nanotechnologists
  • Ubicomp technologists
  • Bioinformatics specialists
  • Fuel cell technologists
  • Time consultancy and tasking
  • Longevity consultants
  • Personal dieticians and trainers
  • Fun employees
  • Global matchmakers
  • Webucation architects

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life