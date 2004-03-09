The Brand Called… Ouch

Late last year, I came across the Design Conspiracy’s What Brand Are You? point-and-click naming service. Yesterday morning, the London-based ad agency’s Ben Terrett emailed me to say that the company just won an Orange Telecom Small Business Award for Best Marketing Campaign.

“Unfortunately, in all the excitement, the Design Conspiracy managed to drop the award, smashing it into a thousand pieces,” Terrett says. “Small is indeed beautiful.”

Here are some snapshots, courtesy of Terrett and his team.



