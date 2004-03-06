Guest Hosts: The Transparency Edge

Next week, starting Monday, March 8, two special guest hosts will join contributors to FC Now to help expand the conversation about how credibility can make — or break — you in business.

Barbara and Elizabeth Pagano, coauthors of The Transparency Edge, this month’s Readers’ Choice selection, will explore the meaning of transparency — and tell how to get there. Over the course of the book, the Paganos — a leadership expert and business reporter, as well as mother and daughter — outline nine behaviors leaders must cultivate.

I hope you’ll join us. Next week in FC Now.