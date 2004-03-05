advertisement
Ergo, Ergonomics

By Heath Row1 minute Read

A colleague of mine recently installed a keyboard tray and removed a hanging cabinet from her workspace so she could better position her computer. The Cornell University Ergonomics Web provides a solid set of steps to design an ergonomic workstation. The guidelines will be useful for people just setting up their office environment — and leaders curious whether their work style is helpful or harmful. How do you rate?

