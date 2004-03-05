Riffing off of Alison Overholt’s recent entry on the role of women on Donald Trump’s TV show The Apprentice , John Porcaro, a marketing manager at Microsoft, expands on Trump’s seven rules of success .

Beyond quoting the recent Newsweek sidebar, Porcaro goes far to apply the lessons to his own leadership style and experience. Commenting on each item, he adds contextual ideas from his work at Microsoft, the need for confidence and collaboration, and attrition. His writing is a useful parallel read to Linda Tischler’s recent take on the Trump School of Business.