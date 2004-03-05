Marketing by Self-Absorption

Katherine Stone, former director of experiential marketing at Coca-Cola — and a Fast Company read whom I met for breakfast late last week — offers some thoughtful commentary on a recent article about AOL’s marketing mailings and Shoshana Zuboff’s column about wealth creation in her blog Decent Marketing.

Pairing the two pieces, Katherine contends that companies have to look beyond the short term and realize that adversarial bahavior will negatively affect the long term. “It’s our job to learn how to support our consumers rather than simply sell to them,” she says.