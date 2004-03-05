advertisement
In Vino Veritas

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Organic wines are gaining in popularity, not just among oenophiles, but vintners, too. Fetzer Vineyards, mentioned in this CNN story, was profiled by Alison Overholt in our December 2003 Issue as one of a number of California wineries that is eschewing chemicals in favor of a more natural approach towards keeping pests out of their grapes.

