Strategic Planning, Plainly Speaking

Mercer Management Consulting recently released a white paper entitled “Strategic Planning Redux” that recommends that instead of relegating strategic planning to a sterile annual exercise, leaders tie it tightly to funding and execution.

The 12-page PDF suggests that strategists avoid blue-sky planning and spreadsheet jockeying and instead concentrate on how the business is actually run. Mercer’s talking points:

Start with the customer.

Connect strategy with capital allocation and execution.

Embrace debate.

Keep the process evergreen.

Drawing on a Ford Motor Co. case study, the white paper also address which quant data needs to be taken into account — and how.