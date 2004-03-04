advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Strategic Planning, Plainly Speaking

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Mercer Management Consulting recently released a white paper entitled “Strategic Planning Redux” that recommends that instead of relegating strategic planning to a sterile annual exercise, leaders tie it tightly to funding and execution.

The 12-page PDF suggests that strategists avoid blue-sky planning and spreadsheet jockeying and instead concentrate on how the business is actually run. Mercer’s talking points:

  • Start with the customer.
  • Connect strategy with capital allocation and execution.
  • Embrace debate.
  • Keep the process evergreen.

Drawing on a Ford Motor Co. case study, the white paper also address which quant data needs to be taken into account — and how.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life