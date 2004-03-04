Rest in Peace

FC Now reader Gautam Ghosh emailed this morning to inform us that Sumantra Ghoshal, a management expert from India, died Wednesday. Ghoshal was a fellow of the Advanced Institute of Management Research in the U.K and a professor of strategic and international management at the London Business School. He also co-authored Managing Across Borders: The Transnational Solution, which was named one of the 50 most influential management books.