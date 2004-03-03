Design for Life

In July 1999, Fast Company took a look at how to design a life that works. Now, Bruce Mau is working with George Brown/Toronto City College on the Institute Without Boundaries. Starting in January 2005, the program will consider some of the biggest design questions and challenges:
What if life itself became a design project?
What if, as Arnold Toynbee once suggested, we were committed to an audacious, altruistic global project that imagined “the welfare of the whole human race as a practical objective”?
What if design turned out to be that project?
2004 Fast 50 winner Cameron Sinclair is an example of such a designer.