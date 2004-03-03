Jargon Is Slang for Lingo

Here’s another. TheManageMentor’s Jargon Universe tool is a translator for jargon, slang, and lingo from the worlds of HR, manufacturing, marketing, finance, law, and technology.

An example from HR: “Abilene Paradox, a story about a family who collectively decide to drive to Abilene, Texas, despite the fact that, none of them really want to make the trip. Used to illustrate the dangers of organisational ‘group think’ where the inclination to conform to the action of others takes priority over independent, rational decision-making processes.”

Maybe we should ship everyone who slings lingo to Abilene. I also like the Nub’s reaction: Calmly and self-confidently look them in the eye — and tell them you don’t understand them.