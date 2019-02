Thanks for entering your vote and helping to choose our next FC Readers’ Choice Award. The winning book will appear in the October issue of Fast Company, in mailboxes and on sale at newsstands in mid September.

To learn about the winning book, as soon as it is announced, sign up for our weekly newsletter, Fast Take. Keeping you up-to-date on what Fast Company is up to — online and offline, the newsletter offers Web-exclusive articles, event highlights, resources, and discussions.