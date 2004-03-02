Needing (and Reading) Feedback II

Shortly after posting the entry about feedback earlier today, I realized that Seth Godin’s March column — which is featured on the home page today — addresses the same topic from a slightly different angle.
Instead of considering how to better work with feedback from customers and people outside of your organization, Seth takes a look at how to give good feedback to teammates and colleagues. His four-point plan:
- No one cares about your opinion.
- Say the right thing at the right time.
- If you have something nice to say, please say it.
- Give me feedback, no matter what.
FC Now reader Peter Davidson also weighed in, commenting that the best way to learn about feedback — and how to use it — is to give it. What have you learned about getting — and giving — feedback?