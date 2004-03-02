Needing (and Reading) Feedback II

Shortly after posting the entry about feedback earlier today, I realized that Seth Godin’s March column — which is featured on the home page today — addresses the same topic from a slightly different angle.

Instead of considering how to better work with feedback from customers and people outside of your organization, Seth takes a look at how to give good feedback to teammates and colleagues. His four-point plan:

No one cares about your opinion.

Say the right thing at the right time.

If you have something nice to say, please say it.

Give me feedback, no matter what.

FC Now reader Peter Davidson also weighed in, commenting that the best way to learn about feedback — and how to use it — is to give it. What have you learned about getting — and giving — feedback?