Application Irritation

In the past, when I’ve been looking for a new job myself, I’ve been irritated by how uncommunicative hiring managers can be. It’s left to the candidate to pester people at the hiring company with check-on phone calls, it’s hardly ever clear where you stand in the process — much less where the process stands — and most communication is impersonal and distant: a postcard mailed to say the position’s been filled, or a job offer out of left field six months later well after you’ve already taken another opportunity.

Admittedly, I’ve been guilty of this myself when seeking interns and additional support for the Company of Friends. So I was pleased to see Kevin Wheeler’s recent article, “Is It Time for Candidate Advocacy?”

In the piece, the recruiting consultant riffs on a recent MIT Sloan Management Review essay on customer advocacy, suggesting that many of the same principles can be applied to job candidates. Canadian Headhunter contributor Michael summarizes the article’s lessons quite well.

Guarantee a response to every candidate within a certain time frame.

Random phone calls to rejected candidates, applicants and new hires asking for feedback.

Periodic follow-up communications to candidates checking on their status.

How does your organization work with applicants? What’s their satisfaction level?