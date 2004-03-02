Needing (and Reading) Feedback

Today in MarketingProfs, Jackie Huba and Ben McConnell address customer feedback — and the fear that many leaders face while seeking and considering input and ideas from customers. To help combat that fear, the authors recommend 10 “golden rules” of customer feedback.
- Believe that customers possess good ideas
- Gather customer feedback at every opportunity
- Focus on continual improvement
- Actively solicit good and bad feedback
- Don’t spend vast sums of money doing it
- Seek real-time feedback
- Make it easy for customers to provide feedback
- Leverage technology to aid your efforts
- Share customer feedback throughout the organization
- Use feedback to make changes quickly
In the spirit of their piece, how’s Fast Company doing? Online and offline, let us know what you’d like us to keep doing, stop doing, and start doing.