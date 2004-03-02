Needing (and Reading) Feedback

Today in MarketingProfs, Jackie Huba and Ben McConnell address customer feedback — and the fear that many leaders face while seeking and considering input and ideas from customers. To help combat that fear, the authors recommend 10 “golden rules” of customer feedback.

Believe that customers possess good ideas

Gather customer feedback at every opportunity

Focus on continual improvement

Actively solicit good and bad feedback

Don’t spend vast sums of money doing it

Seek real-time feedback

Make it easy for customers to provide feedback

Leverage technology to aid your efforts

Share customer feedback throughout the organization

Use feedback to make changes quickly

In the spirit of their piece, how’s Fast Company doing? Online and offline, let us know what you’d like us to keep doing, stop doing, and start doing.