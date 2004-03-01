Patagonia Politics II

Luke’s entry this weekend about the politics of Patagonia — and FC Now reader John Moore’s response — reminded me of another company that infuses its sales and marketing, if not its retail environment, with political messaging: Kenneth Cole .

Every time I see a Kenneth Cole advert, I think. I think about the message in the ad. I think about whether I subscribe to or disagree with the sentiment. I think about the role political rhetoric can play in business. And to be totally honest, I think more highly of Kenneth Cole.

I’ve never bought anything from Kenneth Cole. I don’t always think the political posturing or positioning is totally appropriate. Yet it’s a strong part of the Kenneth Cole brand, and given the quality of their clothing design, I’m probably more likely to buy from the company some day given their sales and marketing personality. There’s more to Kenneth Cole than clothes. How many clothing companies can say that?