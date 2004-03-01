Designing, Winning

Kudos to Dean Markadakis, Fast Company’s art director — and his team — for two merit awards recently awarded by the Society of Publication Designers. Fast Company won two awards, one for the design of our November 2003 feature, “The Industrialized Revolution,” and one for our December 2003 “Wal-Mart You Don’t Know” cover. There were more than 8,000 entries in this year’s SPD awards.