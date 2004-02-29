Patagonia Politics

Enjoying a stroll through Manhattan today, I wandered into Patagonia’s SoHo location . I admired the new one-piece zip up before I left the hospital. I even used to go kayaking with a fella who took photos for the catalog… But I’ve never noticed the company aligning itself with a political party!

Sure, Patagonia has always been out to improve the environment. Clean air, pure water, polar ice caps – we’re all for those. But hawking Al Franken books atop women’s Capilene sports bras? The country (for all the polls tell us) is split dead even when it comes to the left and the right – so what’s to gain from taking sides? Is it better to pick a team in the hopes that the customers you alienate will be outnumbered by those who now identify further with the brand?

For me, the experience was souring. I just wanted to buy some socks – not take a stand or make a political contribution.