Tireless Wireless II

A recent survey done by InsightExpress found that 10% of online Americans currently use wireless technology. More than three in five (61%) home Wi-Fi users indicated that they are more productive, and almost two in five (38%) say they work more because of Wi-Fi. Similarly, Wi-Fi use outside the home is also on the wax.
WiFi users who have accessed a Hot Spot outside their home
(40%) signal real opportunities for restaurants, hotels, and other public
businesses to attract customers. Almost half (45%) having accessed a public
Hot Spot say they’re more likely to patronize a business that offers WiFi.
Business opportunities don’t stop with public establishments, as more than
half (51%) of Hot Spotters would choose an ISP with Hot Spot access over
one without.