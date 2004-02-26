advertisement
Free to Be, Kill a Tree

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Remember the much-heralded paperless office? While it’s still a worthy goal to do more with less of the ol’ paper tiger, even though the “paperless office” has been a vision since the ’80s, technological developments continue to take us further and further away.

Has your organization taken steps to reduce paper consumption? What you do? What were the results?

