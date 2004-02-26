advertisement
Rat Race

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Late last year, Chuck Salter examined the meaning behind the inflatable union rat that’s become a common sight at picket lines and labor protests. The rat will make another appearance today in Boston as newspaper workers challenge the Boston Globe‘s dragging negotiations. Protesters settled on an inflatable union rat of relatively modest size — a 10-footer instead of the 30-foot towering vermin.

