Offshore Storm II

Practically everyone in business is talking about offshoring. Fast Company is . CFO is . CNN is . Fortune is .

And now, Tom Peters is. While his roundup of 17 observations about offshoring aren’t that new or different, one nugget did make me perk up.

Big companies do not create jobs, and historically have not created jobs. Big companies are not “built to last;” they almost inexorably are “built to decline.”

Shades of Keith Hammonds’ “Size Is Not a Strategy” and Jim Collins’ “Built to Flip”, perhaps, but it made me think.

If it is primarily large multinational organizations outsourcing work overseas, and if it is traditionally true that small businesses and entrepreneurs create new jobs and value, particularly in downturns, what do those two vectors mean? Where do they intersect? And: Can you think of any examples of small businesses that offshore?