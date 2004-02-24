PowerPoint of Fact

Leaders at the University of Tasmania tried and tested several online learning platforms before deciding that their best bet was PowerPoint. Educators there say that it’s a wonderful tool for self-paced, case-based learning — and that it improves the quality and effectiveness of lecturers’ work.
Now, I’ve poked fun at PowerPoint in the past, but this actually seems like a promising use of the application. With the program’s presentation tool set and HyperCard-like multiple-choice navigation, I can actually imagine developing lectures — and learning — with PowerPoint.