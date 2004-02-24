advertisement
PowerPoint of Fact

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Leaders at the University of Tasmania tried and tested several online learning platforms before deciding that their best bet was PowerPoint. Educators there say that it’s a wonderful tool for self-paced, case-based learning — and that it improves the quality and effectiveness of lecturers’ work.

Now, I’ve poked fun at PowerPoint in the past, but this actually seems like a promising use of the application. With the program’s presentation tool set and HyperCard-like multiple-choice navigation, I can actually imagine developing lectures — and learning — with PowerPoint.

