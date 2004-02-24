(Break)Fast Company

What did you eat for breakfast this morning? Do you eat it at work — or at home? In this delightfully disturbing advertisement for Nutrigrain cereal bars, Turnpike Films’ Justin Reardon combines Christopher Walken-style discomfort with Office Space‘s workplace hilarity. The advert is work safe, but you might turn down the volume just a smidge. (Reardon’s Raisin Bran Crunch spots are also worth viewing.) What did I eat for breakfast? To paraphrase When Harry Met Sally, “I’ll have what he’s having.”