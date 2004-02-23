Gift Basket Case

It would be interesting to be involved in the selection of what’s in such gift baskets, and it turns out that there’s an entire industry dedicated to gift baskets. But I wonder: What’s in it for the people involved? Presenters, who are unpaid, per se, get theirs. Samsung gets its HDTV in the hands of 125 high-profile people. And the gift basket designer? Do they just include whatever they can get gratis? Or do they aim to include the latest and greatest?