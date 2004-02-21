Stacking Dollar Bills to the Moon

In the past month-and-a-half, since NASA’s Spirit rover touched down on the red plant, the space program’s rover Web site has logged 6.5 billion hits. As CNET News.com recently noted , that’s more visits than there are people on earth.

…Can anyone say “marketing opportunity”?

In late 90s bubble-think, those 6.5 billion eyeballs (or, er, 13 billion eyeballs, I guess) would have had marketers fomenting at the mouth. Hell, even today, 6.5 billion visits over 45 days would be enough to get even the most jaded of former web advertisers back off (on?) the bandwagon. So imagine my surprise when I swung by the Mars Exploration Rover Mission Web site and found… no advertising. That’s right, no migraine-inducing flashing ads, no floating rover photos pitching tie-ins, no “Win a Summer trip to the Bonneville Crater!” Nothing. 6.5 billion visits and not a penny to show for it! The rover site was starting to sound a lot like Theglobe.com.

As I soon found out though, NASA is no stranger to the power of marketing. Over the past four decades, NASA and the commercial market have danced a fascinating little tang-o, stirring up innovative products and making marketing history. Teflon? Velcro? Tang?

Contrary to the popular belief that each of these came out of NASA’s space program, all three were spawned elsewhere. Once the government picked them up for use on space missions or rocketry however, the public soon followed with lace-less shoes, non-stick pans, and a sugar buzz that hasn’t worn off yet.

Business take-away: land a deal with NASA.