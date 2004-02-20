Highest Education

The Shanghai Jiao Tong University Institute of Higher Education has released its Academic Ranking of World Universities . The ranking is based on various indicators of academic and research performance, including Nobel laureates, highly cited researchers, articles published in various journals and indexes, and academic performance per faculty.

Who’s No. 1 worldwide? Harvard. No. 1 in the US? Harvard. In the global listing, the first university outside the US is the University of Cambridge at No. 5. The first in a country whose dominant language isn’t English? Tokyo University at No. 19. An interesting study I’m not quite sure how to use.