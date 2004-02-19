Baseball & Truth II

The biggest sports news of recent days, at least on the east coast of the U.S., is Alex Rodriguez’s signing with the New York Yankees. A lot of baseball pundits have been comparing Rodriguez to Babe Ruth, but when we caught up with the A-Rod last September, he told Fast Company that his idol was not Babe Ruth or Cal Ripken… but Leonardo da Vinci.

He could do everything. He was a scientist, an architect, a painter, everything. To me, that’s an inspiration I can bring to my game. Everyone focuses on the home runs and RBIs, but winning a Gold Glove for my defense last year was one of my proudest moments.

Rodriguez also took some time to comment on the meaning of money. “I don’t think money really changes you. You have to remember that it doesn’t make you who you are,” he says. “You have to go about your business just as you did before: working hard, preparing, and performing. The money is just what you have after you’re done doing your job.”

Red Sox owner John Henry has said that the sport might need a salary cap “to deal with a team that has gone so insanely far beyond the resources of all the other teams.” Is Rodriguez’s move about money? Or do you the think the Yankees were able to offer him career advancement opportunities that the Sox couldn’t?