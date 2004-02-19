Invest in the Bull Market II

Fast Company contributing writer Seth Godin has announced that applications for inclusion in Bull Market 2004 have reached the 500 count. Fast Company is working with Seth to create the compendium of companies that can help you make things happen, so this is good news indeed. If you haven’t checked out the project yet — much less explored how you, your colleagues, partners, and suppliers can be included in the directory — now might be a good time. I’m looking forward to see how it all comes together!