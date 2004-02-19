Even though the Comcast-Disney to-and-fro continues, a director for a corporate branding firm raises the question of whether Comcast should keep the Disney name as part of the potential merged organization. Rather than go with a variation on Comcast-Disney — a la AOL Time Warner — the executive says, “The gutsy move would be to call it Comcast.”

That feels a bit odd, given that Disney is a name renowned worldwide. But perhaps the branding agent has a point:

The Disney name doesn’t have to be on the door, so long as it is featured prominently where it counts, on Disney theme parks, movies and toys, he said.

What do you think? Take the Fast Company poll.