Where Are The Women? Still More Debate

Every so often, an editor runs a story that generates an unusual volume of response . To my way of thinking, that’s exactly what an editor wants to do: to make people think more deeply about the things that are important. And that’s exactly what has occurred with our last cover story, “Where Are the Women?”

The most recent letter to cross my desk is as compelling as the story itself, even though it takes us to task for some of the views expressed in the cover. It’s from a woman in a major corporation who was recently tossed aside in a restructuring, in favor of a patrol of dominant men who now run the show. Most of her female colleagues, meanwhile, are merely waiting for their termination dates. In her letter to me, she candidly concedes that she feels like a rape victim. Read her letter and add a comment below to tell us what you think.