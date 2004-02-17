advertisement
Fast Company… on the Air!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Fast Company Senior Editor Jennifer Reingold will appear on CNBC’s Closing Bell today at 4:40 p.m. ET for her monthly segment on CEO See-Ya! Jennifer and a pharmaceutical analyst from Oppenheimer will debate the tenure of Merck’s CEO Raymond Gilmartin, who is featured in the March issue.

