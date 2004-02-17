Bored of Directors

A couple of years ago, Richard Leider offered Fast Company readers advice on organizing their own personal board of directors . The concept remains a good idea — if you can’t find the support and guidance you’d like within your organization, look outside .

The current edition of the New York Enterprise Report features a useful article about another alternative: professional peer groups. Going beyond traditional networking groups and professional associations, peer groups help leaders connect within and across industries and companies, allowing for a more focused and productive conversation.