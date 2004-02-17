advertisement
Air Bud II

By Heath Row

Late last year, I asked whether air purifiers were bunko or boffo. Today’s Wall Street Journal clears the air. Robert Davis’ verdict? Look for AHAM certification, test the noise level, know how often filters need to be replaced, and whether a portable filter reduces the pollutants that concern you.

